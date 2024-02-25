AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) vs. Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Head to Head Comparison

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AltC Acquisition and Pampa Energía, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Pampa Energía 1 1 2 0 2.25

Pampa Energía has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.05%. Given Pampa Energía’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pampa Energía is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -81.54% 2.34% Pampa Energía 31.37% 20.70% 10.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.5% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Pampa Energía’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $3.93 million N/A N/A Pampa Energía $500.81 billion 0.00 $456.00 million $10.42 4.27

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats AltC Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, styrene butadiene rubber, and polystyrene; and operates high voltage electricity transmission network. In addition, it engages in gas transportation and advisory services activities. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

