Amcor plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Amcor has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,053,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amcor by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,955,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 700,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,761,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 706,140 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.