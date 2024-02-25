Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

