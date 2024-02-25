Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $51.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.92.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

