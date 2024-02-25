Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $51.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.92.
AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ameresco Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of AMRC stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ameresco
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.