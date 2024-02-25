American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $84.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $71.32 on Thursday. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

