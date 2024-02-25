American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 28.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

American States Water Stock Down 2.2 %

AWR stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. American States Water has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

