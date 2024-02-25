American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $189.93 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.