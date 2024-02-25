American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lowered by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.18. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

