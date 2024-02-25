AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

