Amplitude’s (AMPL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

