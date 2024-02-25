Analysts Issue Forecasts for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on JNPR. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.18 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,549. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 72,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

