Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Target Price at GBX 2,079.17

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.18).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($23.61) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
