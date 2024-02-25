Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Target Price at GBX 2,079.17

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.18).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($23.61) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

About Associated British Foods

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,291 ($28.85) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,314.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,188.35. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,485 ($31.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market cap of £17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.