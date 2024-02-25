Analysts Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price at $5.63

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRLT shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

In other news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,448.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $245,721. Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $94,299,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

