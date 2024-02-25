Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) PT at $63.70

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

