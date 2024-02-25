Analysts Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT at $23.50

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MNMD opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

