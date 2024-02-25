Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $76.16

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.16.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
