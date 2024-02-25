Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $76.16

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.