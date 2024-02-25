Analysts Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target at $27.67

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Xometry by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xometry by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Xometry has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

