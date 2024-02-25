Analyzing HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guardant Health and HH&L Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 2 10 0 2.83 HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guardant Health currently has a consensus target price of $42.30, indicating a potential upside of 117.82%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.7% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Guardant Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Guardant Health and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -85.02% -301.87% -27.93% HH&L Acquisition N/A -57.47% -0.35%

Risk & Volatility

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and HH&L Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $563.95 million 4.06 -$654.59 million ($4.28) -4.54 HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million ($0.14) -76.78

HH&L Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guardant Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guardant Health beats HH&L Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers. It also offers Shield Test; Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Smart Liquid Biopsy Platform; and Guardant Galaxy, a suite of advanced analytical technologies to enhance the performance and clinical utility of cancer tests. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to study the correlation between molecular cancer biomarkers and patient response to immunotherapy treatment across various types of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

