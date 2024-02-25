Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1804 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Anglo American Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $11.36 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,714.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anglo American

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.