Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AR. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE AR opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

