Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AR. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of AR opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

