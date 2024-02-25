Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMEH. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AMEH opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after purchasing an additional 260,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,840,000 after purchasing an additional 220,653 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $6,747,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 25.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 122,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 108,239 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

