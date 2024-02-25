Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:ARBB opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.41) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,006.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 972.09. The company has a market cap of £172.21 million, a PE ratio of 481.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Henry Angest acquired 100,000 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.47) per share, for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,246,537.40). 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

