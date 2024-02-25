Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $53.45 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

