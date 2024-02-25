Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $44,686,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $267.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

