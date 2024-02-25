Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $131.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,551,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after acquiring an additional 517,699 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,171,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,927 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

