Arweave Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $59.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $15.34 or 0.00029669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,690.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00520671 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00145692 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.