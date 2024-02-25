Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 173.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.