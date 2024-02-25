Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,576.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,253.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.69.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

