Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $184.98 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $185.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

