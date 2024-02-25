Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.