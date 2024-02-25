Asset Dedication LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

SCHW stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

