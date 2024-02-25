Asset Dedication LLC Invests $34,000 in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nova by 1,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nova by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nova in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Nova Stock Down 1.7 %

Nova stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.04. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.38. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $86.82 and a 52-week high of $172.05.

About Nova

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.