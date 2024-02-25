Asset Dedication LLC Purchases Shares of 885 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Evergy stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

