Asset Dedication LLC Purchases Shares of 885 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %
Evergy stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evergy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.