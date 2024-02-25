Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

