Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.