Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

