Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Atrion Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $350.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.67. Atrion has a 52-week low of $274.98 and a 52-week high of $682.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Preston G. Athey acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $437,322.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
