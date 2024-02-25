Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $350.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.67. Atrion has a 52-week low of $274.98 and a 52-week high of $682.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Preston G. Athey acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $437,322.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

About Atrion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

