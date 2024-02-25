Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Given a C$13.42 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian lowered shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
