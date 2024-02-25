Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.00

Shares of Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.67). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.67), with a volume of 20,871 shares.
Augean Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £389.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 371.
Augean Company Profile
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
