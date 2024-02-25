Aura Biosciences (AURA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURAGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 26th.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

AURA opened at $8.89 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AURA. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aura Biosciences news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $50,492.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,251.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $121,116.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $50,492.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,251.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $7,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 738,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 699,337 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 577,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 541,032 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

Earnings History for Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

