Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

Autodesk stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $269.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.06 and a 200-day moving average of $224.11.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Autodesk by 17.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

