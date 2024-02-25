Avidity Biosciences (RNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $14.04 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after buying an additional 1,812,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after buying an additional 1,538,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 944,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,828.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 711,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 636,583 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

