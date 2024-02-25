B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BWMN. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,133,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,133,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 441,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,002.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,395. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after buying an additional 444,299 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 569,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

