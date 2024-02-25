B. Riley Increases JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $20.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.30.
View Our Latest Report on JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Price Performance
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at JELD-WEN
In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 107,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JELD-WEN
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.