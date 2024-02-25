BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.36) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,156 ($14.56).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,240.50 ($15.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,083.55. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 866.60 ($10.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.82). The firm has a market cap of £37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 4,516.13%.

Insider Activity at BAE Systems

In other BAE Systems news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 2,000 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,366.15). Insiders have acquired 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,166 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

