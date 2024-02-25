BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,312 shares of company stock worth $1,901,966 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

