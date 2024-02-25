Bank of America Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $925.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $800.00 to $925.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average is $504.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,296,429,000 after buying an additional 4,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

