Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Barings BDC Stock Up 4.9 %

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 87.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Barings BDC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 811,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

