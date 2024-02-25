Barrington Research Raises Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $140.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $119.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.83.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $135.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $137.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

